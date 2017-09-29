Global News at 6 Halifax September 29 2017 5:31pm 02:03 Puppy rescued from hurricane-stricken Texas back on his feet thanks to new Nova Scotia friends Devine the puppy is rolling through life, thanks to some new friends in Nova Scotia. Jennifer Grudic has this heartwarming story. Puppy rescued from hurricane-stricken Texas back on his feet thanks to new Nova Scotia friends <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3777346/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3777346/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3777346/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/555/411/HOUSTON_DOG_WHEELCHAIR__TOR1B5LA_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?