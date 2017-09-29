Puppy rescued from hurricane-stricken Texas back on his feet thanks to new Nova Scotia friends

Devine the puppy is rolling through life, thanks to some new friends in Nova Scotia.

The puppy was one of 26 dogs that arrived in the province earlier this week from Texas, which is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

READ MORE: From Texas with love: 26 rescue dogs arrive in Halifax in wake of Hurricane Harvey

The animals were all rescue dogs from high-kill shelters within the San Antonio area.

Rescuers believe Devine can’t use his back legs because he was thrown out of a window at some point back in Texas and broke his back.

His rescuers believe he was thrown out of a window in Texas and broke his back. He’s unable to use his back legs. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/Y1SkljmFqb — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) September 29, 2017

Since arriving in Nova Scotia, the puppy has been undergoing rehabilitation with his foster family.

“The plan was some water therapy to see if we can build some muscle that had atrophied,” said Nicole Hampton, his foster mother.

“There was some movements that weren’t really conducive with a full paralysis. He was clutching his feet, he was able to respond, his tail was wagging.”

His foster family wanted to find a way to help him move around better. pic.twitter.com/BLItOwZkhJ — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) September 29, 2017

That’s when Hampton got an idea.

She turned to the staff at the Home Hardware in Middleton, N.S., where she is a regular customer, and asked them to build a wheelchair.

“I didn’t know anything about the little dog. She came in asking for wheels, different types of wheels,” said John Beals, who works at the store.

“She had this idea of something she wanted to build and we just took it from there, started putting pieces together.”

Tonight at 6 on @globalhalifax: Meet the staff at @home_hardware in Middleton #NS responsible for helping this little dog get his life back. pic.twitter.com/l99Hr73VSV — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) September 29, 2017

Staff members were up for the challenge. They started looking for ideas on YouTube, struggled with PVC piping and glue, and before long, Devine had his very own set of wheels.

“It’s a prototype. First time we ever made one,” said Bernadette Napp, who also works at home Hardware.

Napp says “tears were flowing” when she saw a video of Devine using the wheelchair and taking his first steps. She also says she feels “privileged and proud” to see the difference to have helped the little dog.

And with his newfound mobility, there’s hope he will progress even more.

“He’s definitely a completely different dog than what we saw. It’s kind of nice to see that he has come and progressed so far even in the last couple of days that we’ve had him,” Hampton said.

“He’s amazing. He’s a perfect pet.”

With files from Jennifer Grudic.

Follow @RebeccaLau