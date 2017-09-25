Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 25 2017 6:52pm
01:25

Raptors president vows to stand behind players who take a knee

Despite calls from the President of the United States to fire or suspend athletes who take a knee, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri isn’t standing down. Shallima Maharaj reports.

