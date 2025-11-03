Best deals to shop from the Our Place Black Friday Sale 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The kitchen is where all the magic happens in a home. From the lively conversations at dinner parties, to the comforting home-cooked meals with family. Whether you’re flipping golden pancakes in a nonstick skillet, roasting vegetables until caramelized, or baking gooey chocolate chip cookies that fill the kitchen with irresistible aroma. The Our Place Black Friday Sale 2025 is your chance to make these moments a reality, with up to 40% off bundles and up to 34% off individual cookware—perfect for upgrading your kitchen or finding gifts for friends who love to cook.

Wonder Oven Pro For those who love versatility in the kitchen – the Wonder Oven can truly do it all. Whether you’re air frying, baking, or roasting, get all the cooking benefits in a counter-friendly compact size. And this cream colour? An absolute showstopper. $360 at Our Place (was $425)

Titanium Pro Cookware Set (10 piece) This high-efficiency cookware set home chefs who want professional-grade performance without toxic coating, from quick weeknight meals to gourmet dishes. Plus, every piece in this 10 piece set is as gorgeous as the next. $659 at Our Place (was $1,045)

Bakeware Set (5 Piece) Nothing says fall like enjoying some self-care baking time. This premium nonstick bakeware set is designed to make every creation—from golden cupcakes to hearty loaves—turn out perfectly every time. With five versatile pieces that heat evenly and release easily, you’ll spend less time scrubbing and more time savouring sweet moments. $199 at Our Place (was $250)

Splendor Blender (4 pieces) Meet the Splendor Blender — where silky smoothies and velvety soups come to life in seconds. Power, precision, and pure smoothness — all beautifully blended in one stunning machine. $149.95 at Our Place (was $170)

Always Pan 2.0 The Always Pan 2.0 does it all — sear, steam, braise, sauté, fry, boil, bake, strain, serve, and store — proving that one pan really can replace ten. Now on Black Friday sale, it’s the perfect moment to elevate every meal. $145 at Our Place (was $195)

Complete Stacking Set (36 Pieces) For the ultimate hostess who loves a chic dinner party. The Complete Stacking Set offers 36 pieces of hand-finished ceramic plates, bowls, mugs, and serveware, designed to stack, nest, and mix-and-match with effortless style. Durable, versatile, and dishwasher-safe, it turns every meal into a beautifully curated occasion. $605 at Our Place (was $865)

Dream Cooker The Dream Cooker is a meticulously designed multicooker that transforms meal prep into pure ease, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and steam with precision and speed. Now on Black Friday sale, this all-in-one wonder delivers fork-tender meats, fluffy grains, and rich broths in record time — all with hands-free steam release, automatic keep-warm, and nine safety features for total peace of mind. $233 at Our Place (was $275)

Utensil Essentials The Utensil Essentials set brings together six must-have tools designed to flip, stir, whisk, baste, lift, scrape, and spread with effortless precision. Now on Black Friday sale, these ergonomic, non-slip, dishwasher-safe silicone utensils elevate everyday cooking while keeping comfort, safety, and style front and center. $89 at Our Place (was $100)

