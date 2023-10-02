Saint John apartment fire displaces 8 people

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been displaced following a significant fire on the corner of Charlotte and Harding streets in Saint John Sunday evening.

Platoon Chief Mark Arrand said crews got the call around 6:45 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke.

“Fire crews made repeated interior attacks and after about … about an hour, our crews were pulled from the building for firefighter safety, and then a defensive strategy was then formed from them on,” he said.

View image in full screen Crews were pulled from the home for firefigher safety about an hour in to the fire. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

There were 38 firefighters on scene, with the department calling on two overtime crews to help extinguish the fire.

One person was seriously injured in the fire, Arrand confirmed. Crews were also battling the weather on Sunday evening.

“Smoke can be challenging for a city like Saint John,” he said in an interview by phone Monday. “The fog certainly can play an effect on it and wind direction as well.”

The smoke from the fire prompted Alert Ready messages to phones in the area of the fire.

It said anyone in the vicinity of the fire should stay indoors, close their windows and turn off air ventilation. The alert was called around 11:44 p.m.

It is unclear why this particular fire triggered the alert system and Arrand declined to comment on why it was issued.

It is the second time in less than three weeks residents in Saint John have contended with toxic smoke and poor air quality advisories from a fire.

The fire at American Iron and Metal on Sept. 14 also triggered a shelter-in-place order, but no Alert Ready was ever issued.

The Red Cross said the eight people have been provided emergency lodging and transportation as well as financial aid for clothing and food.