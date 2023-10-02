Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

Squamish Nation requests Mount Garibaldi name change to honour Indigenous roots

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 3:56 pm
Snowy trek to the summit of Mount Garibaldi. View image in full screen
Snowy trek to the summit of Mount Garibaldi. BC Parks
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Squamish Nation has made an official request to change the name of Mount Garibaldi in honour of its Indigenous history.

The nation would like to change it to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh snichim Nch’ḵay̓.

In the letter dated Sept. 21, Trent Thomas, provincial toponymist with the BC Geographical Names Office, writes Nch’ḵay̓ “is the name that has always been used by Squamish Nation and means ‘dirty place’ or ‘grimy one’.”

The name comes from the nearby Cheekye River and its tendency to look muddy in colour as a result of volcanic debris that changes the colour of the water and the landscape.

According to the BC Geographical Names Office, “Nch’ḵay̓ is considered sacred by the Squamish people. Their oral history talks of a time of a great flood when Nch’ḵay̓ played a central role in the survival of the Squamish people. During the great flood, the waters rose to such an extent that only Nch’ḵay̓ and several other taller mountains remained above the water. The Squamish people tethered their canoes to the top of Nch’ḵay̓ using rope made from cedar trees until the water receded.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is also considered a place of ceremony, food and plant gathering and navigation, among others.

Click to play video: 'Squamish Nation to develop 141 hectares of its land'
Squamish Nation to develop 141 hectares of its land

Mount Garibaldi was named in 1860 by Capt. Richards, RN, and his officers, after Giuseppe Garibaldi who in that same year had been successful in unifying Italy.

According to the BC Geographical Names Office, it is unlikely that Garibaldi ever visited B.C. himself.

Other places in the province also bear Garibaldi’s name, including Garibaldi Park.

“In accordance with the BC Geographical Naming Policy and Procedures (the Policy), before any naming decisions are made, it is important to ascertain a) if there are other known traditional names for this feature, and b) that the proposed name reflects the heritage values in the area,” the letter to the Squamish mayor and council states.

Story continues below advertisement

This correspondence will be part of the Oct. 3 council meeting for discussion and feedback from community groups.

Click to play video: 'Squamish Nation votes to take back education system'
Squamish Nation votes to take back education system

Meanwhile, a year after Vancouver’s Musqueam First Nation hosted an emotional public ceremony on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the renaming of Trutch Street, the signs still haven’t been changed.

Trending Now

In July 2021, Vancouver’s council voted to rename the street Musqueamview Street in English, and šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language of Musqueam.

Trutch Street, named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, Joseph Trutch, runs between 18th and 1st avenues on the city’s west side in the unceded traditional territories of the Musqueam people.

Trutch, who arrived in the province in 1859 and became BC’s chief commissioner of land and works in the 1860s, was considered an extreme racist.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Musqueam Indian Band, Trutch was openly hostile to First Nations, denied the existence of Aboriginal rights, and did not recognize previously established Indian Reserves — resulting in reserves shrinking throughout the province.

Grant said Trutch’s name is associated with the trauma inflicted by colonial governments and residential schools.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver city council votes to change Trutch Street name'
Vancouver city council votes to change Trutch Street name

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said the “work of this renaming project is an act of Reconciliation and it is important to the City that this work is done in a good way, in collaboration with our partners from xʷməθkʷəy̓əm.

“Since the renaming ceremony, the city has been working closely with xʷməθkʷəy̓əm on many elements of this project, including the street sign design and a shared story about how we talk about the colonial history of Joseph Trutch.

Story continues below advertisement

“A date for when the new street name šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm Street will take effect has not yet been determined. We will share more about this project as it progresses.”

— with files from Kristen Robinson

More on BC
Squamish NationTrutch StreetMount GaribaldiMount Garibaldi nameNch’ḵay̓Nch’ḵay̓ SquamishSḵwx̱wú7mesh
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices