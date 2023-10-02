Menu

Canada

Quebec girl, 12, dies in apparent drowning in abandoned quarry

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 1:47 pm
A sign for the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve is shown near Montreal, Wednesday, July 21, 2010. Peacekeepers responded to reports of a possible drowning on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the old Bédard Quarry. View image in full screen
A sign for the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve is shown near Montreal, Wednesday, July 21, 2010. Peacekeepers responded to reports of a possible drowning on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the old Bédard Quarry. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A 12-year-old girl was found dead Sunday in an apparent drowning on Mohawk territory in Kahnawá:ke, Que.

In a press release Monday, Kahnawake Peacekeepers said they responded to a call transferred from 911, reporting a possible drowning at the Bédard Quarry at around 5:20 p.m.

Peacekeepers found two youths who said their friend had jumped into the water from a cliff.

The girl went under the water but did not resurface.

Peacekeepers said emergency responders attempted to retrieve the victim but were unsuccessful.

A dive team from the Sûreté du Québec was called in to assist. The girl’s body was recovered later in the evening.

Peacekeepers told Global News the quarry is located on private land and that non-locals must be accompanied by a local to visit the site.

None of the youths involved in the incident were from Kahnawá:ke.

Peacekeepers said they would not release further information out of respect for the girl’s family.

The quarry, named after its former owner, has long since been abandoned. It has become a popular spot for local scuba diver training.

Click to play video: '‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend'
‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend
