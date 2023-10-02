Menu

Canada

Search continues for boy, 5, who fell into Quebec river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 12:13 pm
A Quebec provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2023. A search is underway in Quebec's Mauricie region for a five-year-old child who fell in a river while playing with his brother on Sunday evening. The two boys, who are both under 10 years old, were playing close to the St-Maurice river near Grandes-Piles, Que., when the younger child fell in. Quebec provincial police deployed a helicopter to search for the child, while firefighters, officers and local volunteers searched from the ground. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2023. A search is underway in Quebec's Mauricie region for a five-year-old child who fell in a river while playing with his brother on Sunday evening. The two boys, who are both under 10 years old, were playing close to the St-Maurice river near Grandes-Piles, Que., when the younger child fell in. Quebec provincial police deployed a helicopter to search for the child, while firefighters, officers and local volunteers searched from the ground. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/
A search is underway in Quebec’s Mauricie region for a five-year-old who fell in a river while playing with his brother on Sunday evening.

The two boys, both under 10 years old, were near the St-Maurice River close to Grandes-Piles, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, when the younger child fell in.

Provincial police Sgt. Eloise Cossette says the area where they were playing has a steep drop to the river.

Lack of supervision the leading cause of drownings: Lifesaving Society

She says the older brother ran to get help after his sibling fell in.

Police dispatched a helicopter to search for the child, while firefighters, officers and local volunteers searched from the ground.

Cossette says the search operation resumed Monday morning with the addition of divers and boat patrols.

National Drowning Prevention Week
© 2023 The Canadian Press

