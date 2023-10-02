Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Senator aims to modernize the Bank of Canada’s mandate

A senator is calling for more transparency, saying Canadians have a right to know the factors upon which the Bank of Canada bases decisions affecting the economy.

Sen. Diane Bellemare has introduced bill S-275 which she says will create a better balance between the bank’s independence and the need for accountability.

Bellemare joins Chris Carr to speak more about the bill and the next steps.

Over 800 distracted driving tickets issued in August: SGI

SGI has tallied the August numbers for distracted driving and it was a pricey month.

Police across the province issued 837 tickets, with the majority caught for using their cell phones while behind the wheel.

Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s manager of media relations, looks at the penalties for distracted driving and if the number of tickets being issued is on the rise.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 2

Wet start to the week — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Oct. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.