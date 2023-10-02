Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 2

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 2'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 2
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 2.
Sen. Diane Bellemare wants to modernize the Bank of Canada, and is distracted driving on the rise?

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Senator aims to modernize the Bank of Canada’s mandate

A senator is calling for more transparency, saying Canadians have a right to know the factors upon which the Bank of Canada bases decisions affecting the economy.

Sen. Diane Bellemare has introduced bill S-275 which she says will create a better balance between the bank’s independence and the need for accountability.

Bellemare joins Chris Carr to speak more about the bill and the next steps.

Click to play video: 'Senator aims to modernize Bank of Canada’s mandate'
Senator aims to modernize Bank of Canada’s mandate

Over 800 distracted driving tickets issued in August: SGI

SGI has tallied the August numbers for distracted driving and it was a pricey month.

Story continues below advertisement

Police across the province issued 837 tickets, with the majority caught for using their cell phones while behind the wheel.

Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s manager of media relations, looks at the penalties for distracted driving and if the number of tickets being issued is on the rise.

Click to play video: 'Over 800 distracted driving tickets issued in August: SGI'
Over 800 distracted driving tickets issued in August: SGI
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 2

Wet start to the week — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Oct. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 2'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 2
Bank of CanadaDistracted DrivingSGIGlobal News Morning SaskatoonCell phonesTyler McMurchySenator Diane Bellemare
