Ontario man faces impaired driving charges after blowing through Manitoba border

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Kenora, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after failing to stop for Manitoba RCMP near the provincial border.

Ontario Provincial Police from Kenora were called Friday evening by Falcon Lake RCMP, who said the vehicle was driving erratically and beer cans were being thrown out of the window. RCMP had to stop the chase out of public safety concerns.

While searching for the vehicle, OPP said that they were notified about a car matching its description in the ditch on Highway 17 near Royal Lake, and that the driver had assaulted a passenger after the crash and took off on foot into the bush.

With the help of an emergency response team and a K9 unit, the 35-year-old driver was arrested.

He’ll appear in a Kenora courtroom Oct. 19 to face a pair of impaired driving charges, as well as one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His licence was also suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement