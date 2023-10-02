Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man faces impaired driving charges after blowing through Manitoba border

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 11:19 am
This vehicle was found in a ditch by Ontario police after evading Manitoba RCMP near the provincial border. View image in full screen
This vehicle was found in a ditch by Ontario police after evading Manitoba RCMP near the provincial border. Ontario Provincial Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Kenora, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after failing to stop for Manitoba RCMP near the provincial border.

Ontario Provincial Police from Kenora were called Friday evening by Falcon Lake RCMP, who said the vehicle was driving erratically and beer cans were being thrown out of the window. RCMP had to stop the chase out of public safety concerns.

While searching for the vehicle, OPP said that they were notified about a car matching its description in the ditch on Highway 17 near Royal Lake, and that the driver had assaulted a passenger after the crash and took off on foot into the bush.

With the help of an emergency response team and a K9 unit, the 35-year-old driver was arrested.

He’ll appear in a Kenora courtroom Oct. 19 to face a pair of impaired driving charges, as well as one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His licence was also suspended for 90 days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba impaired drivers to be denied third-party liability coverage: MPI'
Manitoba impaired drivers to be denied third-party liability coverage: MPI
RCMPOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired DrivingManitoba RCMPDangerous DrivingKenoraManitoba-Ontario borderFalcon Lake RCMPKenora OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices