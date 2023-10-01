Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn death of legendary George Reed

Legendary Roughriders player George Reed has died on Sunday, one day before his 84th birthday.

The football club confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday.

Reed had a 13-year career with the Roughriders. He retired in 1976 with over 16,000 rushing yards and 134 career touchdowns.

He was also part of the 1966 roster that won the Grey Cup that year.

Reed also won many awards in addition to his on-field fame. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 1978 and was inducted into both the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

He was also inducted into the State of Washington Hall of Fame in 1983, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Plaza of Honour in 1987.

Story continues below advertisement

Reed would continue to serve as president of the CFL Players’ Association for more than a decade.

In October 1976, the team officially retired his number, #34.

“It was my dad’s immense honour to be part of the Saskatchewan community and to call it home for so many years,” said Georgette Reed, George’s daughter, in a statement Sunday.

“Playing for the Roughriders was one of my dad’s greatest joys and we will never forget the love he and our entire family received from the people here until the very end. I know my dad’s legacy will live on in the hearts of Rider Nation, as well as our own. We will all miss him so very much.”

Roughriders president and chief executive officer Craig Reynolds said Reed was an inspiration for the team.

“George Reed was a giant in life, not only for the Roughriders, but in the Saskatchewan community and across the entire CFL. His strength and tenacity on the field was matched only by his compassion and dedication off of it,” said Reynolds.

“George made our province and the CFL a better place and I know I speak on behalf of all of Rider Nation when I say we will miss him deeply. It was an honour to have him in our life.”