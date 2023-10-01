Five arrested, two hospitalized at unsanctioned Hamilton street parties

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were charged and two individuals were hospitalized at unsanctioned Hamilton street parties attended by thousands on Saturday.

Hamilton authorities, along with parking enforcement officials and special constables from McMaster University security, enhanced their staffing and presence in preparation for unsanctioned “fake homecoming” events.

Police estimate the crowds in the Westdale and Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods peaked between 8,000 and 9,000 people at one point.

The City of Hamilton recently passed a Nuisance Party Bylaw to address large unsanctioned gatherings. Once a gathering is declared a nuisance by officials, those who host, permit, continue or refuse to leave the area can be charged.

A little after 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Hamilton police said in a tweet that a nuisance party had been declared on Dalewood and Westwood Avenues and attendees were ordered to disperse.

A nuisance party has been declared on Dalewood Avenue and Westwood Avenue in #HamOnt. Attendees are hereby ordered to disperse or be subject to fines under the Nuisance Party By-Law. pic.twitter.com/eWZYLh6ADB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 30, 2023

In a press release, Hamilton police say they received 49 calls for service, made five arrests and issued 10 provincial offence notices.

Additionally, Hamilton paramedics responded to 10 calls and transported two individuals for public intoxication.

“Joining forces with the City, McMaster University, and our first responder partners allowed us to mitigate the adverse effects of unauthorized street gatherings,” said Hamilton Police Superintendent Dave Hennick.

In a statement on Sunday, the University thanked the city and police and said, “We are thankful that the events were well managed, and that many of our students took safety messaging seriously.”