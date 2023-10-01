Williams Lake RCMP search for missing Indigenous teen

See more sharing options

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find missing 13- year- old Bryanna Sellars.

In a press release Saturday, police say she was last seen on September 25 at Maranatha Christian School.

Missing 13-year-old Bryanna Sellars. Williams Lake RCMP

They say her family are concerned for her health, as Sellars has a condition that requires daily medication.

She is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is still in the Williams Lake area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.