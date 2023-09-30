B.C. inspection station quarantines Ontario boat after invasive mussels found

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservation Officer Service says it caught an out-of-province boat fouled with invasive mussels before it could splash into B.C. waterways.

According to the COS, the Ontario boat went through a watercraft inspection station in Golden, where it was issued a 30-day quarantine after a specially trained dog named Kilo detected invasive mussels.

“The inspection led to the discovery of invasive mussels, at which time specialized equipment was used to decontaminate the watercraft,” the COS said on social media.

The COS said some mussels are so tiny they can be affixed to internal out-of-sight engine parts.

In addition to the 30-day quarantine period, the boat was also sealed and the owner was handed a $230 violation ticket for the possession and unlawful transport of a prohibited species in the B.C.

View image in full screen Inspectors checking out the boat from Ontario. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

“This incident highlights the effectiveness of how mandatory watercraft inspection stations,” said the COS, “and co-operation and collaboration with program partners, are helping to prevent invasive mussels from entering B.C. waterways.”

More information about B.C.’s invasive mussel defence program is available online.