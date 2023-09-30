Alert issued about convicted sex offender living in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued a “public notification” about a convicted sex offender expected to live in B.C.’s Fraser Valley following his release from a Powell River jail.

Hugh Alexander McCurry, 46, will be living in the Abbotsford area, according to police.

He has numerous convictions for sexual assault against children in 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2016. Police say McCurry breached probation orders in 2000 and 2001.

McCurry was released with several lifetime conditions which include staying away from parks and pools; not working, volunteering or having contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless with supervision; and not having any contact or communication with a youth under the age of 16 unless written permission from bail supervisor or incidental contact in a public place where other adults are present.

Police urge the public to call 9-1-1 if McCurry is seen violating any of these conditions.

He is described as five-foot-nine in height and weighing around 153 pounds with grey hair, hazel eyes with glasses.