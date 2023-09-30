Afternoon collision in Etobicoke sends motorcyclist to hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Evans Avenue North and North Carson Street shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News that the motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Police said Evans Avenue was closed between Bestobell Road and Treeview Drive to allow for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Evans Ave & North Carson St

1:08pm

– involving a motorcycle and vehicle

– driver remained on scene

– driver of the motorcycle transported to hosp with serious injuries

– Evans closed from Bestobell Rd & Treeview Dr

– use alternate routes#GO2279550

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2023