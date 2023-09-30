Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Afternoon collision in Etobicoke sends motorcyclist to hospital

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 2:49 pm
Police responded to the area of Evans Avenue North and North Carson Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. View image in full screen
Police responded to the area of Evans Avenue North and North Carson Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Evans Avenue North and North Carson Street shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News that the motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Police said Evans Avenue was closed between Bestobell Road and Treeview Drive to allow for the investigation.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police searching for motorcyclist in connection with Toronto hit-and-run'
Police searching for motorcyclist in connection with Toronto hit-and-run
PoliceToronto PoliceCollisionTrafficGTAEtobicokeToronto trafficMotorcycle CrashToronto Collisiontwo vehicle collisionMotorcycle involved collisionEvans Avenue NorthNorth Carson Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices