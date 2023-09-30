York police issue opioid warning after multiple overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police in Ontario issued a public warning on the dangers of opioid use after responding to five overdoses, one of them fatal, all in one day in the Newmarket area.

Police say they were called to a Queen Street address just after 7:30 a.m. Friday for reports of an unconscious woman believed to be overdosing. Upon arrival, responders located a 35-year-old woman without vital signs.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The same day, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., police say they responded to four more suspected overdoses. Three occurred in the area of Penrose Street and Bayview Avenue, with a fourth on Septonne Avenue.

In those incidents, three people are believed to have overdosed, all of whom survived, police say.

York police remind the public that any street drug is considered dangerous and potentially lethal.