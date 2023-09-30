Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York police issue opioid warning after multiple overdoses

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 12:02 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police in Ontario issued a public warning on the dangers of opioid use after responding to five overdoses, one of them fatal, all in one day in the Newmarket area.

Police say they were called to a Queen Street address just after 7:30 a.m. Friday for reports of an unconscious woman believed to be overdosing. Upon arrival, responders located a 35-year-old woman without vital signs.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The same day, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., police say they responded to four more suspected overdoses. Three occurred in the area of Penrose Street and Bayview Avenue, with a fourth on Septonne Avenue.

In those incidents, three people are believed to have overdosed, all of whom survived, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

York police remind the public that any street drug is considered dangerous and potentially lethal.

Click to play video: 'Opioid overdose deaths above pre-pandemic levels in Canada, public health data shows'
Opioid overdose deaths above pre-pandemic levels in Canada, public health data shows
CrimeYork Regional PoliceOpioid CrisisOverdoseGTAOpioidYork Policeopioid overdosenewmarketQueen StreetFatal overdoseBayview AvenuePenrose StreetSeptonne Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices