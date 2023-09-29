Teenage suspect awaiting court date after stabbing 15-year-old in Cross Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy is waiting on a court date for stabbing a 15-year-old girl, who is in stable condition.

Early Thursday morning, Cross Lake RCMP said they were flagged down by a pedestrian happened to see the assault.

Police immediately went to address the situation, officers said, and found the boy stabbing the victim behind the local elementary school.

Authorities said when the suspect was arrested, a knife was discovered on him.

The girl had significant injuries, Mounties said, and was taken to Winnipeg hospital for treatment.

Police said the 17-year-old is facing charges, and has been released while waiting for his court date.

The investigation continues.