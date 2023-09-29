Police investigating 2 drive-by shootings in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., police are investigating two drive-by shootings this week and asking the community for help identifying anything suspicious.

The first shooting was reported on Wednesday, shortly after midnight.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent and saw gunshots being fired at a house.

According to officers, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model grey Dodge Charger.

The second shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of 4th Street East.

Police say a gun was also aimed and shot at a residence.

Officers confirmed no one was injured at either scene.

Anyone with any information can call the police service at 306-953-4222 or report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.