Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Police investigating 2 drive-by shootings in Prince Albert

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 6:13 pm
Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent and saw gunshots being fired at a house. .
Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent and saw gunshots being fired at a house.
Prince Albert, Sask., police are investigating two drive-by shootings this week and asking the community for help identifying anything suspicious.

The first shooting was reported on Wednesday, shortly after midnight.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent and saw gunshots being fired at a house.

According to officers, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model grey Dodge Charger.

The second shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of 4th Street East.

Trending Now

Police say a gun was also aimed and shot at a residence.

Officers confirmed no one was injured at either scene.

Anyone with any information can call the police service at 306-953-4222 or report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsnewsPrince AlbertShootings
