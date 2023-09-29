Regina residents upset after learning long-term care home plans to end services

Regina residents are disappointed after learning the Eden Care Communities (ECC), on behalf of the Regina Lutheran Home (RLH), has made the business decision to end its long-term care services agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) effective April 11, 2024.

In a statement from the SHA on Sept. 27, 2023, the decision was made solely by ECC prior to involving the SHA or provincial government.

“The SHA acknowledges ECC’s decision to no longer provide LTC services and appreciates the decades of service the Regina Lutheran Home has provided to the people of Saskatchewan as a valued and respected affiliate long-term care partner in Regina,” the statement read.

‘”The SHA has decided not to pursue purchase of the property at this time. Given the current building is at the end of its lifespan, the SHA determined it may require further assessment and potentially significant repair work.”

SHA stated they along with ECC are working together on this transition of care for residents and that plans are being developed to move all current residents to other homes as appropriate spaces become available.

“We will work with residents and their families individually to consider their options and support appropriate placement within Regina over the next few weeks,” the statement read.

The RLH is home to 62 residents. The family of one resident is disappointed as their loved one, who has Alzheimer’s, will have to start all over in another facility.

“I am very dismayed to hear the Lutheran Home is to be shut down and the residents moved to who-knows-where,” stated Todd Miki, in an email statement to Global News.

“We were told back in April or May that changes were coming to the care home, but I never for a second thought my mother would have to be relocated to another facility.”

Miki’s mother, Joanne, has been a resident at the RLH for many years where she has received care that is described as “splendid and second to none.”

“I can say without a doubt the care my mother receives at the Lutheran Home is top-notch, and I personally will miss seeing them every weekend when I make my visits to see my mother,” the statement read.

“I’m very upset about this upcoming change, but I can only hope and assume it’s being done for good reason.”

A continuing care aide (CCA) at the RLH, who is also the first vice-president with CUPE that covers the former Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region, says it’s a small home-like facility that has many long-term staff employed who did not expect to hear the news.

“Everybody is devastated about the news,” said Darlene Gilewich, who has worked at RLH for over 39 years.

“They’re very worried about where their residents are going to be going and the care that they’re going to receive.”

Gilewich said this move will mean a lot of layoffs and says they have approximately 100 CUPE members that will be laid off.

“This is going to have a big effect in the city (and) in the Regina area,” said Gilewich. “I feel awful for all the residents who are going through this. All the staff do. We care for our residents. They’re like family to us. We’re their family.”

Global News reached out to ECC on behalf of RLH but did not hear a response by publication.