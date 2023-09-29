OPP make 6 arrests after drug busts in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were arrested after an OPP investigation led to the seizure of drugs at sites in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

The investigation involved OPP from Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes who executed search warrants at two locations in the city. OPP say investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, a prohibited weapon and cash.

Kian Smith, 31, of St. Hubert, Que., Elvis Atta, 33, of Toronto, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Smith was also charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Both accused were held in custody are scheduled for a future court appearance in Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexis Irwin, 30, of Selwyn Township, was arrested on outstanding firearm and drug-related warrants. She was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Peterborough.

Gregory Wedemire, 40, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance. He was released and will appear in court on Nov. 7.

Bob Kyle Barker, 38, and James Lowes, 57, both of no fixed addressed, were each arrested on outstanding warrants. They were released with future court dates in Peterborough.