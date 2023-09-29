Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP make 6 arrests after drug busts in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 4:50 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say six people were arrested following a drug investigation in the city on Sept. 28, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people were arrested after an OPP investigation led to the seizure of drugs at sites in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

The investigation involved OPP from Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes who executed search warrants at two locations in the city. OPP say investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, a prohibited weapon and cash.

Kian Smith, 31, of St. Hubert, Que., Elvis Atta, 33, of Toronto, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Smith was also charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Both accused were held in custody are scheduled for a future court appearance in Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexis Irwin, 30, of Selwyn Township, was arrested on outstanding firearm and drug-related warrants. She was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Peterborough.

Gregory Wedemire, 40, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance. He was released and will appear in court on Nov. 7.

Trending Now

Bob Kyle Barker, 38, and James Lowes, 57, both of no fixed addressed, were each arrested on outstanding warrants. They were released with future court dates in Peterborough.

Click to play video: '$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario'
$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario
OPPPeterboroughDrug TraffickingDrug BustPeterborough County OPPPeterborough drug bustdrug bust in Peterborough
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices