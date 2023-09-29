Police investigate overnight theft of excavator and trailer in Puslinch

Send this page to someone via email

Welllington County OPP are investigating the theft of a mini-excavator and trailer in Puslinch, which occurred overnight last Saturday.

Investigators say someone went to a parking lot on Ellis Road around 3 a.m. and hitched the trailer, which was carrying the excavator, to a white pickup truck and drove off.

The value of the excavator and trailer is estimated at around $48,000.

Police say the suspect vehicle had amber identification/clearance lights and, possibly, a lifted suspension and oversized tires. The driver was described as a man with a slim build wearing a white sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.