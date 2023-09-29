Escaped cows trample Nova Scotia couple’s lawn, court action ensues over landscaping

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia small claims court has awarded $1,776 to a Truro-area couple whose lawn was repeatedly trampled by their neighbours’ wandering cows.

Margaret Baird-Fiddes told the court this month that her neighbours agreed last year to pay $862 for landscaping needed after their cows escaped their enclosure and left deep hoofprints in her lawn.

When the cows escaped a second time this year, their owners balked at covering the resulting $2,530 landscaping bill, prompting Brad Fiddes and Margaret Baird-Fiddes to file a court action.

Defendants Marilyn and Graham Elliott questioned the bill, saying it was significantly higher than the previous year, and adjudicator Julien Matte agreed the difference in the two landscapers’ rates was “concerning.”

As well, Matte noted the claimants had hired a relative who charged significantly more per hour, saying it would have been prudent for them to get a second quote.

The adjudicator concluded that money was owed for the damage, but the amount should reflect a more reasonable hourly rate of $75, reducing the total sum to $1,776.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.