Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Escaped cows trample Nova Scotia couple’s lawn, court action ensues over landscaping

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 1:49 pm
A Nova Scotia small claims court has awarded $1,776 to a Truro-area couple whose lawn was trampled by their neighbours' cows last year and again this year. Cows and their calves graze in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., on June 26, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Nova Scotia small claims court has awarded $1,776 to a Truro-area couple whose lawn was trampled by their neighbours' cows last year and again this year. Cows and their calves graze in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., on June 26, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia small claims court has awarded $1,776 to a Truro-area couple whose lawn was repeatedly trampled by their neighbours’ wandering cows.

Margaret Baird-Fiddes told the court this month that her neighbours agreed last year to pay $862 for landscaping needed after their cows escaped their enclosure and left deep hoofprints in her lawn.

When the cows escaped a second time this year, their owners balked at covering the resulting $2,530 landscaping bill, prompting Brad Fiddes and Margaret Baird-Fiddes to file a court action.

Defendants Marilyn and Graham Elliott questioned the bill, saying it was significantly higher than the previous year, and adjudicator Julien Matte agreed the difference in the two landscapers’ rates was “concerning.”

Trending Now

As well, Matte noted the claimants had hired a relative who charged significantly more per hour, saying it would have been prudent for them to get a second quote.

Story continues below advertisement

The adjudicator concluded that money was owed for the damage, but the amount should reflect a more reasonable hourly rate of $75, reducing the total sum to $1,776.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

More on Money
Nova ScotiaCourtLawsuittruroCowssmall claims courtCow lawsuit TruroCows escape
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices