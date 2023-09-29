Swan River RCMP arrest man in connection with break-ins and assault

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody following reports of a multiple break-ins in a Manitoba community.

Swan River RCMP said they responded to reports of an assault and break-in at a residence on 7 Avenue North, on Sept. 24 at approx. 11:50 p.m. According to them, a 45-year-old male victim was assaulted. The suspect, said police, also stole the victim’s cellphone and bicycle. Officers patrolling the area could not locate the suspect.

According to police, the suspect broke into the same residence on Sept. 25 at 6 a.m. He allegedly broke items, including two televisions, took a hammer from the home and fled the scene. He is said to have gone to Main Street, smashing two vehicles in the parking lot and breaking several windows of a nearby business.

An adult employee was injured by flying glass during the incident and sustained minor injuries. An 8-year-old child in the business was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said they located the 37-year-old suspect at a residence in the community and he was arrested.

The male victim and the employee, say police, are known to the suspect. He faces various charges including breaking and entering, assault, and theft.