Circle Drive Bridge construction to finish 3 weeks early on Tuesday

Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge will open Tuesday afternoon after seven months of construction.

The city said the project is set to open three weeks ahead of schedule and within budget.

“Work progressed well over the past several months, and we are opening the bridge approximately three weeks ahead of schedule and within the $10.5-million budget,” said Todd Grabowski with the city of Saskatoon. “We’ve improved the overall life span of the 40-year-old bridge, ensuring it will last for several more decades.”

The rehabilitation project included asphalt and barrier replacements, drainage improvements and concrete repairs.

Repairs were also made to the pedestrian bridge above Circle Drive that connects to Pembina Place and G.D. Archibald Park.