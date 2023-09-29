Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Circle Drive Bridge construction to finish 3 weeks early on Tuesday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 12:25 pm
Circle Drive Bridge North during the construction period in September 2023. View image in full screen
Circle Drive Bridge North during the construction period in September 2023. City of Saskatoon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge will open Tuesday afternoon after seven months of construction.

The city said the project is set to open three weeks ahead of schedule and within budget.

“Work progressed well over the past several months, and we are opening the bridge approximately three weeks ahead of schedule and within the $10.5-million budget,” said Todd Grabowski with the city of Saskatoon. “We’ve improved the overall life span of the 40-year-old bridge, ensuring it will last for several more decades.”

Trending Now

The rehabilitation project included asphalt and barrier replacements, drainage improvements and concrete repairs.

Repairs were also made to the pedestrian bridge above Circle Drive that connects to Pembina Place and G.D. Archibald Park.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsnewsConstructionCity of SaskatoonCircle DriveBridge constructiondetours
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices