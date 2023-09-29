Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Saskatoon is 1 of 6 cities receiving federal money for green network project

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 12:54 pm
To plan out the future of parks and recreation, the City of Saskatoon is developing a master plan and needs your help. View image in full screen
The city of Saskatoon received federal funding to repair and improve greenspaces across the city. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is supplying Saskatoon with $20 million to help advance the city’s green infrastructure strategy.

Saskatoon is one of six cities receiving this funding, with the federal government saying the money will help provide people and wildlife access to high-quality green spaces.

“This work will aim to reduce flood risk, emissions and other pollution, while improving climate resilience, community access to nature and protecting biodiversity. By improving the health and resiliency of its ecosystems, Saskatoon will be a more dynamic and vibrant place to live, work and visit,” said the federal release.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon implements flood control in Churchill Park'
Saskatoon implements flood control in Churchill Park

“This welcomed investment is crucial to advancing the city’s green network project. It will help mitigate impacts of climate change, protect wildlife, and improve public greenspaces. This will enhance our natural spaces that are so well utilized by residents and visitors year-round, while also protecting against costly natural events,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

Story continues below advertisement

The city provided an overview of what the funding will be used for, noting that this money will be added to the $14,632,759 of existing funding.

Some of the natural area restoration projects include the naturalization of the storm pond and linear park in Kensington and the naturalization of the municipal reserve and storm pond in Brighton.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Charlottetown Park in Saskatoon home of new off-leash area for small dogs'
Charlottetown Park in Saskatoon home of new off-leash area for small dogs

Park and green space enhancements include things like park irrigation and naturalization study and pilot projects as well as repairs.

Streetscape rejuvenation projects include 20th Street improvements, as well as tree planting in boulevards, medians and parks throughout the city.

The city will also be working with Indigenous rightsholders and communities to find opportunities to create Indigenous ceremonial spaces.

These projects will be implemented over two years and a full project map can be found on the city of Saskatoon’s website.

Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsClimate ChangeCity of SaskatoonFederal GovernmentmoneyparksFlood RiskGreen Spacesstorm pond
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices