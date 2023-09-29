Saskatoon is 1 of 6 cities receiving federal money for green network project

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is supplying Saskatoon with $20 million to help advance the city’s green infrastructure strategy.

Saskatoon is one of six cities receiving this funding, with the federal government saying the money will help provide people and wildlife access to high-quality green spaces.

“This work will aim to reduce flood risk, emissions and other pollution, while improving climate resilience, community access to nature and protecting biodiversity. By improving the health and resiliency of its ecosystems, Saskatoon will be a more dynamic and vibrant place to live, work and visit,” said the federal release.

“This welcomed investment is crucial to advancing the city’s green network project. It will help mitigate impacts of climate change, protect wildlife, and improve public greenspaces. This will enhance our natural spaces that are so well utilized by residents and visitors year-round, while also protecting against costly natural events,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

The city provided an overview of what the funding will be used for, noting that this money will be added to the $14,632,759 of existing funding.

Some of the natural area restoration projects include the naturalization of the storm pond and linear park in Kensington and the naturalization of the municipal reserve and storm pond in Brighton.

Park and green space enhancements include things like park irrigation and naturalization study and pilot projects as well as repairs.

Streetscape rejuvenation projects include 20th Street improvements, as well as tree planting in boulevards, medians and parks throughout the city.

The city will also be working with Indigenous rightsholders and communities to find opportunities to create Indigenous ceremonial spaces.

These projects will be implemented over two years and a full project map can be found on the city of Saskatoon’s website.