Saskatoon woman transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle

A 42-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in Saskatoon after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place at the intersection of 24th Street East and 3rd Avenue North and the Saskatoon Police Service got the call around 4:15 p.m.
The woman had non-life-threatening injuries but was transported by paramedics as a precaution.
Police said the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
