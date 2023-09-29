Menu

Crime

Saskatoon woman transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 11:23 am
A vehicle struck a woman in Saskatoon on Thursday, resulting in her being transported to the hospital. View image in full screen
A vehicle struck a woman in Saskatoon on Thursday, resulting in her being transported to the hospital. File / Global News
A 42-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in Saskatoon after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of 24th Street East and 3rd Avenue North and the Saskatoon Police Service got the call around 4:15 p.m.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries but was transported by paramedics as a precaution.

Police said the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

