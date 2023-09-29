Menu

Canada

Woman charged after Brampton church defrauded of $275K: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 10:45 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a woman is facing a fraud charge after more than $275,000 in funds from a Brampton, Ont., church was allegedly “redirected” into her account.

Police said from October 2020 to January 2023, an employee at St. Paul’s United Church was in charge of collecting payments for rental of the church’s hall.

The church’s hall, located at Main and Queen streets, is rented out to community organizations for events such as meetings, weddings and concerts, police said.

“It is alleged that the employee redirected the rental funds for the Church hall directly into her personal bank accounts,” police said.

Investigators said the church was defrauded more than $275,000.

A 50-year-old woman from Brampton was arrested. She is charged with fraud over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

 

