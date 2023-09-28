‘We expect to take care of business’: Game against depleted Argos still big for Bombers

Adam Bighill is hoping Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans get at least one thing they want on Friday — a victory.

Winnipeg’s home game against the CFL-leading Toronto Argonauts (12-1) is the club’s third straight sellout at IG Field, but it’s not the marquee matchup 32,343 fans were expecting to watch.

The Argonauts, who beat Winnipeg 24-23 in last year’s Grey Cup, are resting some players after clinching the East Division title two weeks ago.

“The way the schedule worked out this year and the way that records played out, this is the unfortunate situation that fans aren’t going to get to see what they want,” Bighill, the team’s star middle linebacker who lives in Winnipeg year-round, said after Thursday’s walk-through.

“But from a playing standpoint, we’ve still got to come out here and play and understand they’re bringing their best (effort) to beat us. We can’t overlook the fact that we’ve got to take care business. A win is critical no matter who you’re playing, but we’re at home and we expect to take care of business in our house for our fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers enter the game tied with the B.C. Lions for top spot in the West Division at 10-4. The Lions host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Winnipeg is coming off their second bye week of the season and a 29-23 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats two weeks ago.

Since Toronto secured first place, Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been game planning the remainder of the regular season to give players some rest and avoid injury. Toronto doesn’t have another bye week before the playoffs.

“I’m not bothered at all,” Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said. “Obviously, they’ve earned the right to make these decisions, first and foremost. And, secondly, from watching tape all week long, the guys they’re leaving home on the defensive side are unbelievable football players, but they have a lot of really great football players still playing.”

Starting Toronto defensive lineman Shawn Oakman and linebacker Wynton McManis are getting some rest, while defensive back Jamal Peters and receiver Cam Phillips are dealing with groin injuries.

Dinwiddie announced after Wednesday’s practice that rookie backup quarterback Cameron Dukes will get his first CFL start, while third-stringer Bryan Scott will see game action in the second half and starter Chad Kelly might also get a turn.

“You can see them practise all you want, but until you see live in a game you don’t know what you’ve got,” Dinwiddie said of the decision with his backups.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he told Dukes, who goes in for short-yardage situations, to “just relax” and that he doesn’t have to make every play, just not bad ones.

Dukes went to Lindsey Wilson College in his home state of Kentucky. He replaced an injured Kelly in an August loss to the Calgary Stampeders and completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 63 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed 15 times for 31 yards and four TDs.

“The circumstances that it comes in is obviously great for the team,” Dukes told reporters after he learned he’d be starting. “I’ve got great guys around me. I’ve just got to get the ball in play-makers’ hands and stay efficient, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Bighill has watched film on Dukes and knows some of his tendencies.

“In college he’s got quite a lot of running highlights and in the Calgary game he had some good scrambles,” Bighill said. “He looks like he likes doing it and he gets out and runs pretty well … We’ve got to be aware of being able to control the quarterback in the pocket. You’ve got to squeeze the pressure on and not let him out and not let him through.”

TORONTO ARGONAUTS (12-1) AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (10-4)

Friday, IG Field

ADDING TO ATTACK: Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat is back from a hip injury in time to put pressure on Toronto’s quarterbacks. Global DE Thiadric Hansen will also make his Winnipeg season debut. The German product tore his Achilles tendon in last year’s Labour Day Classic.

Story continues below advertisement

MILESTONE WATCH: Winnipeg pass catcher Nic Demski needs 69 yards to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his eight-year career. He’s riding a 50-game consecutive streak with at least one reception. Fellow Winnipegger Brady Oliveira has 1,190 yards rushing. No team has ever had two Canadians reach 1,000-yard rushing and receiving in the same season.

NO FAREWELL GAME: Former Bombers star running back Andrew Harris is on Toronto’s six-game injured list but is making the trip to watch from the sidelines. The Winnipeg-born fan favourite signed with Toronto in 2022, but the Argonauts didn’t play in Winnipeg last year. Harris has said he’s retiring after this season.