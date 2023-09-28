Brantford Bulldogs ship goaltender Tristan Malboeuf to Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Brantford Bulldogs shipped goaltender Tristan Malboeuf to the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a pair of conditional picks on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027 from Kitchener as part of the deal.

Malboeuf appeared in 33 games for the Bulldogs since being drafted in the 15th round of the 2020 draft. The Oakville native posted a 0.849 SAV% and 3.98 goals against average over the course of two seasons with the club.

His first appearance with Bulldogs, which were in Hamilton up until this season, was during the club’s run to the OHL title in 2021.

“He has experience in the league and will solidify our goaltending position by having two very strong options,” Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie stated. “It’s such an important position and having both Tristan and Jackson will give us a chance to win in all 68 games this season.”

Malboeuf is expected to be in the lineup when the Rangers host the Saginaw Spirit at the Aud to open the season.

The Rangers do have two other goaltenders, rookies Luca Defelice and Owen Edwards, on their roster so it appears likely at least one will be playing somewhere else to start the season.