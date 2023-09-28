Menu

Canada

Furniture designer crafts a chair named ‘solace’ to aid those harmed by Fiona’s wrath

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 12:54 pm
Furniture maker Jonathan Otter works on a chair in a handout photo. The work, titled "solace", is being sold as part of a fundraiser for Atlantic Canadians harmed by post-tropical storm Fiona on Sept. 24, 2022.
Furniture maker Jonathan Otter works on a chair in a handout photo. The work, titled "solace", is being sold as part of a fundraiser for Atlantic Canadians harmed by post-tropical storm Fiona on Sept. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Max Mezo. RJB
Furniture designer Jonathan Otter has created a chair that suggests both a hurricane’s power and the support needed afterwards, as part of a fundraiser for those rebuilding after post-tropical storm Fiona.

His work crafted from Nova Scotia red oak is up for auction at a starting bid of $30,000 and is among three artistic creations the United Way is selling to raise funds for those still recovering from the storm that hit Sep. 24, 2022.

The auction also includes a hand-carved wood sculpture by Adam McNamara and an ink and water colour print of a tree ring by Kalen Roblee, and all three works were made from trees downed by Fiona.

The storm was the costliest extreme weather event in the East Coast’s history, with about 100 houses destroyed by a tidal surge in southwestern Newfoundland, along with woodlands, farms, businesses and homes damaged across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Otter says the woodlands he grew up in on his parents’ farm in central Nova Scotia were among those flattened by the winds in less than 12 hours.

He says the chair — which he named “solace” — is carved to evoke the whipping up of waves by hurricane-force winds, while the upholstery is meant to comfort sitters and remind them of how neighbours help one another amid the damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

Nova ScotiaFundraiserNewfoundlandUnited Wayhurricane fionaFionapost-tropical storm fionaAdam McnamaraJonathan Otter
© 2023 The Canadian Press

