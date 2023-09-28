Menu

Crime

4 plead guilty, including B.C. Hells Angels member, related to ‘large-scale’ drug investigation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 1:04 pm
B.C.'s leading anti-gang police force said four men have pleaded guilty related to a multi-year drug investigation. Global News
Four men have pleaded guilty after being charged with offences following a “complex, multi-jurisdictional” drug investigation.

According to B.C.’s leading anti-gang unit, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C., the investigation began in early 2020 and led police to suspects believed to be involved in an inter-provincial drug trafficking operation.

The operation was operated “on behalf of a criminal organization,” according to police.

Oakley Charest pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

Matthew Shaw pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jonathan Luter pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

And Courtney Lafreniere, a full patch Hells Angels member, pleaded guilty to proceeds of crime.

“This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation affecting several communities,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, a CFSEU-BC spokesperson.

“Illegal drugs, including fentanyl, is an extremely dangerous drug that is proving to have widespread consequences in our province.

“This investigation is a testament to the dedication and tenacity of our investigators to hold those who deal in drugs and are involved in criminal activity to account and brought to justice.”

Between September 2020 and July 2021, police say they conducted 12 search warrants around B.C., which led to the seizure of cocaine, MDMA, fentanyl, ketamine, cannabis, firearms, body armour and ammunition.

CFSEU investigators said they worked closely with several police departments for the investigation, including Vancouver police, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team.

