Crime

Suspect charged after attempted carjacking of senior’s Lexus in Vaughan, cellphone stolen: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 11:41 am
File photo. York Regional Police. View image in full screen
File photo. York Regional Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
York Regional Police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal an 81-year-old man’s Lexus SUV in Vaughan last month.

Police said on Aug. 28, the suspect responded to an ad for the man’s silver Lexus SUV.

Following a test drive, police said the suspect tried to grab the keys from the owner and a struggle ensued.

The 81-year-old man fell to the ground and the suspect allegedly stole his cellphone before fleeing on foot, investigators said.

The suspect did not end up stealing the Lexus, police said.

On Tuesday, officers charged an 18-year-old man with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

York Regional Police Vaughan Carjacking attempted carjacking Vaughan Robbery Vaughan attempted carjacking attempted vehicle robbery
