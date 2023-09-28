Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Braeden Bowman named as 32nd captain of the Guelph Storm

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 28, 2023 11:36 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Braeden Bowman is the new captain of the Guelph Storm.

The 20-year-old Kitchener native becomes the 32nd captain in the team’s history.

Bowman is entering his fourth OHL season (all with the Storm). In 116 games played, he has amassed 60 goals and 49 assists (109 points).

The forward recently attended the Vancouver Canucks training camp.

Head coach Chad Wiseman said in a statement that “Braeden’s commitment, work ethic, and attitude on and off the ice sets the standard of what it is to be a Guelph Storm hockey player.”

In addition to Bowman being named as team captain, the Storm also announced forward Matthew Poitras, defenseman Michael Buchinger, and defenseman Brayden Hislop as assistant captains.

Trending Now

The Storm kick off the 2023-2024 OHL season Friday night when they host the Owen Sound Attack at Sleeman Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY with the broadcast starting at 7:15 p.m. Larry Mellott and Eric Lachance will have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m.

 

More on Sports
Guelph NewsOHLGuelph StormcaptainBraeden BowmanMatthew PoitrasMichael Buchingerteam captainBryden Hislop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices