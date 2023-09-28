Braeden Bowman named as 32nd captain of the Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

Braeden Bowman is the new captain of the Guelph Storm.

The 20-year-old Kitchener native becomes the 32nd captain in the team’s history.

Bowman is entering his fourth OHL season (all with the Storm). In 116 games played, he has amassed 60 goals and 49 assists (109 points).

The forward recently attended the Vancouver Canucks training camp.

Head coach Chad Wiseman said in a statement that “Braeden’s commitment, work ethic, and attitude on and off the ice sets the standard of what it is to be a Guelph Storm hockey player.”

In addition to Bowman being named as team captain, the Storm also announced forward Matthew Poitras, defenseman Michael Buchinger, and defenseman Brayden Hislop as assistant captains.

The Storm kick off the 2023-2024 OHL season Friday night when they host the Owen Sound Attack at Sleeman Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY with the broadcast starting at 7:15 p.m. Larry Mellott and Eric Lachance will have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m.