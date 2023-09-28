Menu

Construction worker dead after being run over by heavy truck in Quebec: police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 11:13 am
Fatal accident on Highway 40
A construction worker died on the job after a fatal collision early Thursday morning in the West Island. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was at Highway 40 in Pointe Claire with all the details from the scene.
A construction worker has died following a fatal collision with a vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident took place along a work site near Saint-Jean Boulevard on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire.

Quebec provincial police said the event occurred shortly before 3:15 a.m.

The man is said to have been run over by a heavy truck that was left unoccupied.

Police say it appears no one was behind the wheel of the vehicle during the incident. The vehicle moved by itself, according to Surete du Quebec officials.

It remains unclear how and why the truck was in motion while the worker was walking along the job site.

The man in his 30s was sent to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The province’s workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also looking into the incident.

Two of the three lanes along Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire were closed for much of the morning rush hour as police conducted their investigation.

TrafficDeathaccidentSureté du QuébecSQincidentHWY 40Work Placework place safety board
