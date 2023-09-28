Man arrested after 57-year-old woman stabbed in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo man was arrested after a woman was stabbed in the Westmount section of the city on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Westmount Road and Father David Bauer Drive where they found the victim, suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Waterloo. He is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim and accused know each other but did not disclose the nature of the relationship.