Crime

Man arrested after 57-year-old woman stabbed in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 9:58 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
A Waterloo man was arrested after a woman was stabbed in the Westmount section of the city on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Westmount Road and Father David Bauer Drive where they found the victim, suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Waterloo. He is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim and accused know each other but did not disclose the nature of the relationship.

