Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Criminality suspected in case of missing North Okanagan man: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:49 pm
Blayne Keith Ferguson, 27, was last seen in Vernon on Sept. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Blayne Keith Ferguson, 27, was last seen in Vernon on Sept. 21, 2023. Vernon RCMP
A missing person case in the North Okanagan is shifting to a criminal investigation.

On Wednesday, Vernon RCMP issued a statement asking for the public’s help regarding Blayne Keith Ferguson, 27, who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Rural property searched west of Calgary in connection with historical missing persons case

In releasing a photo of the Vernon resident, police say criminality is suspected in his sudden disappearance and that the Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

They also released a photo of a vehicle believed to be associated with the investigation, and are seeking the public’s help.

The vehicle is a blue, 4-door, 2003 Toyota Echo with B.C. license plate of SJ8-28K.

Photos of the 2003 Toyota Echo that police say is connected to missing Vernon resident Blayne Keith Ferguson. View image in full screen
Photos of the 2003 Toyota Echo that police say is connected to missing Vernon resident Blayne Keith Ferguson. Vernon RCMP

Ferguson is described as being six feet tall with a slender build with red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants and black shoes.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle or has information regarding its whereabouts between the afternoons of Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Ferguson or the vehicle is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

