Family of Regina teen pleas with public to return stolen special needs bike

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 7:13 pm
WATCH: Ayul's grandmother Jeanne Haywahe said on Wednesday she "doesn't understand how someone could not see that it's a special bike by the way it's designed." She explained that the theft not only disrupts Ayul's routine but also takes away something that makes him happy.
Caregiver Jeanne Haywahe is pleading with the public to return her son’s special needs bike.

On Sept. 8, 2023, Haywahe noticed her and her son’s bikes, which were locked together in the front yard, were missing.

“They were locked together and onto the railing there and (they’ve) been there all summer,” she said. “We come out and check, they were gone … I was just like, ‘oh my God, who could steal the bikes?’.”

Haywahe is not very worried that her 18-speed bike is missing but she is heartbroken that someone would steal her son’s special needs bike.

Ayul Alexson, 17, was diagnosed with what Haywahe describes as severe autism spectrum disorder. Haywahe says his bike was specially designed and made for him and cost over $1,400.

Family of Regina teen pleas with public to return stolen special needs bike - image View image in full screen
Photo credit: Jeanne Haywahe

“I’m very upset and Ayul is very upset. He may not show it because he doesn’t show his emotions, but I know in his heart, he’s very sad and hurt,” said Haywahe.

“Why would you want to steal a bike that you probably (can’t) use? It’s custom made for his size, his weight and everything.”

Haywahe canvassed her neighbourhood asking if anyone has seen any activity or outdoor cameras, but to no avail. She then filed a police report.

In an email statement, the Regina Police Service (RPS) confirms they did receive this report and stated the investigation is currently open.

“We would like to remind the public that if anyone has information or sees the stolen cycle to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers,” RPS stated.

Ayul attends school in Regina’s east end. Not only did Ayul use his bike around home, he depended on it for the special programming at the school he attends.

“We’re going to get your bike back,” Haywahe said to Ayul, as he wiped his tears.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

