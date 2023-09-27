Menu

Canada

Canada just had its biggest population jump in 66 years

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada undercounted non-permanent residents by 1M: CIBC'
Canada undercounted non-permanent residents by 1M: CIBC
WATCH: Canada undercounted non-permanent residents by 1M: CIBC – Aug 30, 2023
Immigration is almost solely responsible for the largest annual population boom Canada has seen since 1957, new estimates from Statistics Canada show.

The newly released dataestimates showCanada’s population grew by more than a million people between from July 2022 to July 2023,which represents an increase of about three per cent.

The population is now estimated to be well over 40 million.

Canada also saw a massive 46 per cent increase in the number of temporary residents in Canada over the same period.Statistics Canada estimates there were 2.2 million “non-permanent” residents in Canada as of July 1, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Immigration good for Canada’s economy as population approaches 40M, but fixes still needed'
Immigration good for Canada’s economy as population approaches 40M, but fixes still needed

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he isn’t surprised by the numbers, but they do underscore the need to plan for the arrival of newcomers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government has set record-breaking targets for immigration over the last several years, but doesn’t set specific goals or caps for the number of people who come to Canada on temporary visas.

“I think the important aspect that we have to do, and I think it is timely, is make sure that we’re actually planning to make sure that we can house people properly, that they have safe labour conditions when they are here,” Miller said ahead of question period on Wednesday.

“And in some cases, and it isn’t all of them, that there is a pathway to citizenship. But it’s about planning and preparation at all levels.”

The estimated number of temporary residents in Canada now outnumbers the 1.8 million Indigenous people accounted for in the 2021 census.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s population just hit the 40-million milestone'
Canada’s population just hit the 40-million milestone

Miller and federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser recently raised concerns about the rapidly increasing number of temporary visas issued over the last several years, particularly in the context of the housing crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the focus has been on study visas, including how to house an ever-increasing number of international students and their vulnerability to fraud schemes.

The increase in temporary residents was mostly due to people with work visas, however, rather than international students.

Miller said the number of workers in the country is increasing to meet the demand of a growing labour shortage.

In terms of actual numbers, the population growth over the last year is more than double the increase seen in 1957, when the baby boom was at its height and there was a Hungarian refugee crisis.

More on Canada
ImmigrationStatistics CanadaCanada ImmigrationCanada PopulationPopulation Increasehow many people live in canadaImmigration levelscanada population boomimmigration numbers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

