ERT deployed in Surrey after man with gunshot wound turns up in hospital

An emergency response team was deployed to Surrey’s Birdland neighbourhood Wednesday, after police confirmed they were investigating a shooting.

Heavily-armed officers and a K9 unit were seen surrounding a home on Oriole Drive around noon.

0:43 Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large

The front window of the home police were focusing on appeared to be broken.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed a man had presented in hospital around 9:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

It remains unclear what sparked the incident, or if police have made any arrests.