Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ERT deployed in Surrey after man with gunshot wound turns up in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 9:58 pm
Heavily armed officers seen outside a home on Surrey's Oriole Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Heavily armed officers seen outside a home on Surrey's Oriole Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Shane MacKichan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emergency response team was deployed to Surrey’s Birdland neighbourhood Wednesday, after police confirmed they were investigating a shooting.

Heavily-armed officers and a K9 unit were seen surrounding a home on Oriole Drive around noon.

Click to play video: 'Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large'
Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large

The front window of the home police were focusing on appeared to be broken.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, police confirmed a man had presented in hospital around 9:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

It remains unclear what sparked the incident, or if police have made any arrests.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingSurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey policeSurrey shootingEmergency Response TeamERT
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices