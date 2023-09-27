Suspects sought after ATA Pride flag destroyed during 1 Million March for Children Edmonton protest

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a possible hate crime after a massive Pride flag on private property was ripped down and destroyed during duelling protests that drew thousands of people to the Alberta Teachers’ Association building last week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, supporters of the 1 Million March for Children movement gathered in Edmonton to protest sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) being taught in Alberta schools.

A counter-protest in defence of the LGBTQ2 community gathered on the other side of the road at the Alberta Teachers’ Association building.

View image in full screen A large, 10-foot by 20-foot Pride flag was torn down from the Alberta Teachers’ Association parkade at 142 Street and 111 Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Global News

The large, 10-foot by 20-foot flag had been affixed to the outside of the ATA building’s parkade at 142nd Street and 111th Avenue, facing 142nd Street.

EPS said during the protests, the flag was ripped down and found on the ground outside of the parkade, torn to the point that it was no longer usable.

Jason Schilling, president of the ATA, said the incident happened after police left the area.

“Police were here to control the crowd and to make sure that things didn’t get out of control. As soon as they left someone, some individuals came into our parkade —which is private property — ripped down the Pride flag, which is a symbol of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and then destroyed it,” Schilling said.

Two unknown young men were seen on surveillance footage running through the parkade during the protest.

Schilling said the ATA filed a complaint with EPS and is pleased the incident is being investigated.

“When we look at hatred such as this and the destruction of property and of a symbol of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, we need to take that seriously and we need to hold people account for their actions.”

Schilling said the ATA plans to replace the flag.

Police are now sharing the suspects’ images (below) in the hopes that someone may be able to identify them.

One of the suspects Edmonton police are looking for after a Pride flag was torn down from the Alberta Teachers' Association parkade at 142nd Street and 111th Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service

One of the suspects Edmonton police are looking for after a Pride flag was torn down from the Alberta Teachers' Association parkade at 142nd Street and 111th Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service

The EPS Hate Crimes Unit is helping with the investigation.

Edmonton police said it takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously.

“These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities,” police said in a statement.

Hate incidents can now be reported online. Hate crime should be reported to police at 911 if it’s an emergency, or 780-423-4567 if it is not urgent.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.