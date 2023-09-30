Menu

Okanagan weather: Cool, seasonal end to September, start of October

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 2:27 pm
A view of the weather in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A view of the weather in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Global News
The weekend forecast for the Okanagan will see cool but seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Normal averages for the end of September in the Southern Interior are highs of 16 C and lows of 5 C.

On Saturday, the forecast for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will see a mix of sun and clouds, with an afternoon high of around 17 C and an overnight low of 3 C to round off September.

On Sunday, the month of October will begin with mostly sunny skies and a high of 17 C, along with an overnight low of 5 C.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers will return on Monday, along with a high of 16 C and a low of 8 C.

For the rest of the week, though, the forecast is calling for sunny skies and daily highs flirting in the 19 to 21 C range.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

