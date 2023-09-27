Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Oshawa man faces charges in historic sexual assaults: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:08 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested an Oshawa man following a historic sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested an Oshawa man following a historic sexual assault investigation. OPP
An Oshawa, Ont. man faces charges following an OPP investigation into historic sexual assaults spanning over three decades.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Sept.11 its crime unit launched an investigation into a historic sexual assault involving multiple victims stemming from 1986 to 2019.

OPP say the investigation identified a second victim in a second incident.

OPP did not provide details on theoir investigation, however, an arrest was made on Sept. 22.

Frank Negenman, 82, of Oshawa, is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and two counts of adult sexual assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 2.

OPP say there is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed.

To report a sexual assault, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency. Police say support services are available at the Kawartha Haliburton Victim Services at (705) 878-5505 or online or at the Victim Services Directory or contact the Rape Coalition of Ontario.

Sexual AssaultOshawaDurhamCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPHistoric Sexual Assault
