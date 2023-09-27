Green bins to be delivered to 28,000 Peterborough homes as service begins Oct. 31

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has started to deliver green bins to 28,000 homes in preparation for the weekly collection service beginning at the end of October.

The city says the green bin service for organic waste will help reduce the amount of garbage going to its landfill site on Bensfort Road. The city reports 53 per cent of waste is currently being converted through programs such as the blue box for recyclables, the household hazardous waste collection depot, and yard waste collection.

The green bin service will divert an additional 15 to 20 per cent of garbage, the city estimates.

“Residents have been asking the city for this service,” Mayor Jeff Leal said. “I’m excited for this initiative that reduces the environmental impact of waste disposal and also contributes to the creation of nutrient-rich compost.”

Delivery of the bins — which includes an information kit — will continue over the next several weeks. There is no additional fee for the bins or the smaller containers for kitchen use. The city says the bins are designed to collect organic waste, including food scraps and other compostable materials. The bins also feature a pest-proof locking mechanism.

Residents are advised not to start putting food waste and other organic materials into the bins until the week of Oct. 23 – the week before the weekly collection service starts on Oct. 31.

Residents can use the online tool to see their collection day and whether they are receiving green bin service. The service is being rolled out to residential properties of six units or less plus certain selected condominium properties as part of a pilot project.

“The success of our organic waste collection program relies on the active engagement of our community members,” said Coun. Gary Baldwin, chair of the city’s waste management portfolio. “We are confident that our residents will embrace this opportunity to reduce waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to a more environmentally friendly Peterborough.”

The green bin service is one of several changes to waste services beginning the week of Oct. 31, which includes biweekly garbage collection (except for the Downtown Business Improvement Area) and a clear bag requirement for curbside collection for all homes and businesses that receive city service. About 8,000 households will have their collection day change starting the week of Oct. 31.

The information kit with the green bins also includes a sample of clear GLAD Canada garbage bags, a coupon to assist with the transition and a “battery cube,” a small cardboard storage unit for used batteries to be dropped off at collection sites.

For more information on collection schedules and guidelines, visit the city’s website.