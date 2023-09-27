Guelph refreshes territorial acknowledgement ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has refreshed its territorial acknowledgement to better reflect and honour local Indigenous Peoples in the Royal City.

For the past year, the city said it has worked with Indigenous partners and community members to refresh the territorial acknowledgement.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city announced it has updated the existing acknowledgement, guided by listening and learning, with the goal of eliminating historical inaccuracies and correcting omissions.

It recognizes that Guelph is on the treaty lands of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, along with the traditional territory of the Attiwonderonk and the Haudenosaunee.

In addition, the new acknowledgement celebrates all of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples in Guelph and their culture, contributions and resilience.

The adoption comes just in time to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday.

The public is being encouraged to go to events in the city and wear orange to show support.

In honour of the day, Market Square in Guelph will be lit in orange beginning at 7 p.m.