Fake name provided after wanted woman seen in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman gave them a fake name after she was found downtown wanted on outstanding charges.

Police said they were on patrol just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and spotted a woman they believed was wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple offences.

The offences include obstructing police and possessing stolen property.

They said she repeatedly gave them a fake name, denying being wanted, until officers identified her using police records.

A 34-year-old faces further charges and was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.