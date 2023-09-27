Menu

Crime

Fake name provided after wanted woman seen in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 27, 2023 11:09 am
Police said they were on patrol just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and spotted a woman they believed was wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple offences.
Police said they were on patrol just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and spotted a woman they believed was wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple offences. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a woman gave them a fake name after she was found downtown wanted on outstanding charges.

Police said they were on patrol just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and spotted a woman they believed was wanted for failing to appear in court on multiple offences.

The offences include obstructing police and possessing stolen property.

They said she repeatedly gave them a fake name, denying being wanted, until officers identified her using police records.

A 34-year-old faces further charges and was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Guelph News
