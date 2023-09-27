Menu

Sports

Rinks in Saskatoon set to open for public skating Oct. 1

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 10:46 am
Skating in Saskatoon starts on Sunday as the Archibald, Cosmo and Lions arenas open up for public skating and parent and tot skating.

ACT Arena opened at the start of September, and the city gave a list of times for each of the rinks.

Saskatoon advocates call for indoor skatepark as uptake increases

Public skating at ACT Arena runs Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parent and tot skating runs Monday and Thursday, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Archibald Arena will have public skating on Sundays, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and parent and tot skating starting on Nov. 1 on Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cosmo Arena will have public skating Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Sundays, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Revenue options for Saskatoon downtown arena meet mixed reactions
Parent and tot skating starts at Cosmo Arena on Oct. 2, running Mondays and Fridays, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Lions Arena will have public skating on Sundays from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Parent and tot skating runs at Lions Arena, starting on Oct. 3, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

More information, such as the details for ice rentals, can be found on the city of Saskatoon website.

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News City of Saskatoon Skating Arena public skating rinks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

