SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan Ministry of health encourages those eligible to get new COVID-19 booster

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID boosters in Saskatchewan'
COVID boosters in Saskatchewan
As fall rolls around, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health is expecting an increase in COVID-19 activity. The government recently announced that a new booster shot is available.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health is encouraging residents who are eligible to get the new COVID-19 booster to help reduce their risk.

The government is offering the new Moderna bivalent booster, which became available Tuesday, Sept. 19, to those over the age of 70, and residents over the age of 50 in First Nations and Métis communities.

“If you’re vaccinated, the likelihood of getting COVID is infinitely lower, and even if you do get it, it’s more likely to be a milder illness than if you were unvaccinated,” says Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer.

This new booster became available after more than 11 outbreaks in long-term care homes in just the month of September.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Shahab says they saw fewer and fewer people get the previous booster.

“The uptake for the booster was slightly lower, especially in the younger people,” Shahab says.

Shahab says when the new shot is available for everyone, the choice is all dependent on your situation.

More on Health

“Most of us have had a vaccine, many of us have actually had COVID over the last year or two. So really, I think it depends on your own personal assessment of your risk factors. Or do you live with someone at high risk? Or do you want to avoid getting COVID or influenza while you’re travelling? So I think it’s very much now a personal decision,” Shahab says.

When Global News asked if boosters will become annual, like influenza shots, Shahab said it’s “hard to say.”

“We definitely recommend the COVID vaccine along with the influenza vaccine that will be recommended every year. I think we’ll have to follow the science and the epidemiology so we’ll need to monitor COVID just like we monitor influenza and other respiratory viruses and advise accordingly,”  Shahab says.

Neither the Saskatchewan Health Authority nor the Mental Health Ministry could confirm when the boosters will be available to the general public.

Advertisement
Related News
COVIDGlobal News MorningnewsVaccinecovid vaccineSaskatoonBoosterCOVID boosterGlobal News at 6 SaskatoonGlobal News At 5 SaskatoonHealth Ministrymodernabivalent vaccine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices