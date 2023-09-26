Alberta to provide E. coli outbreak update, compensation details expected

Send this page to someone via email

More details on who is eligible for the “compassionate payments” to families affected by the Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak are expected to be released on Wednesday.

A livestream of the 9 a.m. news conference can be viewed in this online post.

On Monday afternoon, Alberta Children and Family Services posted a link to an online application form on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The post linked to a website with tabs to apply for the program and a link to the list of daycares, which includes the original 11 facilities affected by the outbreak as well as eight others that have since had partial or full closures due to secondary transmission.

Premier Danielle Smith will be joined by Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and chief medical officer of health Dr. Mark Joffe at the province’s update on the outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC).

Last week Smith said the compensation program would only be open to parents of the children at the original 11 daycares. She announced the program on Sept. 15.

Also in a Monday social media post, Turton indicated “more details about the application process and eligibility criteria” would be released soon.

Alberta Children and Family Services declined to comment Tuesday, so it wasn’t immediately clear how much more the program – initially pegged at $2.5 million for nearly 1,300 kids – would cost or how many people would receive payments.

As of the last update from the provincial health authority, Alberta Health Services said there were six children still receiving care at Alberta Children’s Hospital, two on dialysis. That Thursday update noted there were 349 lab-confirmed cases linked to the outbreak and 29 cases of secondary infection. AHS declared the outbreak on Sept. 4.

–with files from The Canadian Press