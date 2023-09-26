Menu

Fire

Campfire ban in Southern Interior to be lifted this week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 8:15 pm
File photo of a campfire. View image in full screen
File photo of a campfire. Submitted
Hankering to huddle around a warm campfire?

Starting Thursday, at noon, residents and visitors in B.C.’s Southern Interior will once again be able to do just that.

The BC Wildfire Service, citing cool temperatures, announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will be rescinding its campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The province introduced a campfire ban in early June, but rescinded it, only to reintroduce it in early July.

But before sparking up a campfire — also known as a Category 1 fire — BC Wildfire says residents and visitors should always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

For example, campfires within the City of Kelowna are banned year-round.

Also, BC Wildfire said Category 2 and 3 open fires remain prohibited until Oct. 13, or until they’re rescinded.

A Category 2 open fire can include one or two piles that measure up to two metres in height and three metres in width, or stubble or grass being burned that doesn’t exceed 0.2 of a hectare.

A Category 3 open fire is three piles or more that exceed two metres in height and three meters in width; one or more windrows that exceed 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width; or grass or stubble that exceeds 0.2 of a hectare.

Also Tuesday, BC Wildfire announced that a campfire ban in the Coastal Fire Centre will end on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon, along with Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibitions.

OkanaganBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorShuswapKamloops Fire Centrecampfire bancampfire ban rescinded
